“Stop Special Treatment for Jews” – a suggested way forward

By Carolyn Yeager

FROM THEIR VERY BEGINNINGS, JEWS HAVE PROJECTED THEMSELVES AS A SPECIAL PEOPLE. According to their holy literature, the Torah, they demanded this recognition from their god Jehovah and from surrounding tribes. Over time, this became enshrined in their tribal mythology which they jealously guarded: the Hebrews are God's special, covenanted people!

A nomadic people, they very possibly learned of the “One God” from the Egyptians, who were the first to develop the concept. Over time, their god Jehovah became the One God, but before that, he was competing and slaying to prove his supremacy over all other gods. His teaching to the tribe held that they deserved to take what they wanted from other tribes when directed by Him to attack and destroy. Their god Jehovah promised them victory as long as they strictly obeyed his commands.

Thus, their history is permeated with their idea of being number one in God's Plan. Unfortunately, they have succeeded in selling this idea to non-Jews by assuring that their tribal mythology undergirded the development of a new religion for the Roman world (their rulers at the time) called Christianity. Following that came another new religion for the Arab and non-Jewish Semitic world—Mohammedanism—which was also undergirded by the Abrahamic mythology.

I know I am oversimplifying here, and surely inviting a dispute or two, but it's necessary for I only want to set the stage for a much more important and timely discussion that is not about religion or antiquity. It's about the secular 'Jewish Question', or the 'Jewish Problem.' Do we Gentiles agree to see Jews as special, or not agree to it?

Religion does enter into it because millions of Christians and Muslims have been taught to recognize Jews as their 'elder brothers' and follow certain commands bequeathed to them from the mythology put in place by these 'elders' into their Christian and Islamic holy texts. So when I speak to my readers, I have the problem of knowing they are divided into the “fundamentalists” who believe they are under those commands and the “secularists” who do not. I must speak to the secularists and leave the fundamentalists to pay attention or not, as they will.

The invention of the persecution of Jews

“The Jewish Problem” can be framed as the susceptibility of Gentiles to these claims of specialness by Jews. Their claim is based on immoral, devious concoctions of holy writ featuring both favoritism and eternal promises announced by God himself to their tribe - but not without a price. The price was the most severe demands placed on this tribe to prove its faithfulness ... not demands of goodness or humanism, but demands of ritual, and of rules regulating all aspects of household and tribal life. It all becomes pretty fantastic but has captured the imagination of believers because of the Judaic holy writ being accepted as the basis, or beginning, of the Christian and Islamic holy writ, as I have already pointed out.

For those who don't attend the churches and mosques, the Jews have prepared a history of persecutions to touch the heartstrings of the liberal humanists – chief among them today is, of course, the “Holocaust.” But their history is replete with examples of Jews being mistreated, attacked, banned, expelled and excluded – unfairly, of course, and, it somehow turns out, with jealousy, malice and unreasoning hatred. This is intended to soften us up, but also to cover up the crimes against Christians that actually have occurred since Jews migrated into Europe.

This is a lot to overcome, but overcome it we must. Our survival is at stake.

One thing all Americans can understand and accept is that Jews DO consider themselves special. They say so! An Israeli Jew, Uri Avnery, well-known for his journalistic writings and his “peace activism”, had this to say in a recent article:

All the Jews who grew up in Israel are products of the Jewish educational system, based on the Bible. This produces in their mind a set of ideological certitudes that cannot be eradicated.

The People of Israel was born in a conversation between God and Abraham in a place located in today's Iraq. This is of course a legend […] [b]ut historical evidence is unimportant here. The fact is that every Jewish child in Israel carries the Bible deep in their consciousness. Meaning: Jews are special. Jews are unique. It's "them" and "us". The whole world against us.

This is true not only of Jews who grow up in Israel, but Jews all over the world. Jews see themselves in a different category than everyone else. They tend to stick to themselves because non-Jews can't relate to their long history, to what makes them tick—their suffering. A Jewess recently wrote:

To say Judaism is complex, particularly when you place it in the context of history, is an understatement. As a people, we’ve been “othered” for most of our existence. There’s always been a king or führer or government who has seen to that: to remind us that we’re not like the majority, that we’re supposedly less than, different, and separate. This idea has essentially been imprinted into our DNA over the years.

Gaining special sympathy by controlling the message and messaging outlets



My job in writing this is to convince you that Jews don't have the right (God-given or man-created) to set themselves apart from the rest of mankind for SPECIAL TREATMENT based on their idea of their own history. And we should not be giving it to them. They tell us who they are, via stories, myths and fables – alright, fair enough, every people can have their beliefs – and then they tell us who we are in relation to them! That is not fair. To them, we are the oppressors, except for a few “good” exceptions who are those who have served the Jew's interests. We have been too willing to allow their myths to dominate.

In light of their need to make their myths supreme, Jews have 'selected' to become a race of talented storytellers and fable-spinners. This is how Jews managed to create and own Hollywood. They did not create the film medium or the original film industry, but they relocated from the Gentile film production hub on the East coast to California, where they established their own studios.

Are Jews ever shown in a bad light in Hollywood films? Italians certainly have been (Mafia, et al). Germans too, and with a vengeance. World War II is always portrayed from the Allies' point of view, never from the Axis. “Holocaust” themed movies have become very popular since the 70's, even to their being almost sure-fire Academy Award winners. And now, Jewish actors and actresses are being openly promoted, in contrast to the past when they “passed” as White. Star-struck movie goers had no idea how many of their idols were Jews whose parents came from Russia, Poland, Romania, etc., given Gentile names and sometimes a bit of plastic surgery. Now, complaints are increasing that there are “too many white people” in the movies.

Same with the Media. It's primarily owned by Jews, with increasing numbers of Jewish hires. It's not called the “jewsmedia” for nothing. And, as with Hollywood, we get a regular dousing of 'Holocaust' news and views. No hint of antisemitism allowed, but plenty anti-White content.

Beginning in January this year, there were increasing numbers of reports (in the end, over 200) of Jewish schools and community centers in the US being subjected to phone-in bomb threats. No bombs were ever found, but Jewish leaders and spokesmen filled the news pages and television broadcasts with cries of dangerous 'rising antisemitism' and blamed a 'racist mentality' in Americans, especially the “Republican right” and the new president, Donald Trump. They called for new and tougher laws against “hate.” When Trump suggested the fake threats could be by the “left” in order to make the “right” look bad, he was immediately attacked. The most disdainful Jew of all was Steven Goldstein, director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, who wrote in March:

“Mr. President, have you no decency? To cast doubt on the authenticity of Anti-Semitic hate crimes in America constitutes Anti-Semitism in itself, and that’s something none of us ever dreamed would disgrace our nation from the White House. If the reports are true, you owe the American Jewish community an apology.”

As it turned out, Goldstein owed the President an apology (which I don't think he ever gave) when the FBI tracked down the perpetrator living in Israel with his parents, an 18-year old Jew named Michael Kadar. This young man's case was immediately taken over by the Israeli authorities, who denied Kadar's extradition to the US and have kept the whole affair quiet, with Kadar even expected to be found unfit to stand trial! Neither the US Justice Department nor President Trump are outwardly complaining, though, and the newspapers and TV networks have gone totally silent about it. However, many Jews, including the ADL, are still touting the 250 or so hoax bomb threats as evidence of alarming antisemitism in the US! And even though Donald Trump was proven 100% right, he is still being accused of 'soft-core' racism and antisemitism by the Jewish media, who were 100% wrong. You would have to look far and wide to find a more compelling case of Jewish special treatment than this.

These “antisemitic false flags” in the US spilled over to the United Kingdom when in March, Amber Rudd, the British Home Secretary, “pledged £13.4 million in taxpayer’s money to fund security measures at Jewish schools and community establishments, promising to protect the Jewish community against anti-Semitism.” Rudd reportedly said to a meeting of Jews: “We are doing what we can to confine anti-Semitism to the history books. If you feel threatened we will listen to you, and if you are victimized we will defend you.” This sentiment was repeated by a chastened Donald Trump remarking at his country's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration two months later in May:

This is my pledge to you. We - will - confront - anti-semitism!

We will stamp out prejudice, we will condemn hatred, we will bear witness and we will act. As president of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people, and I will always stand with our great friend and partner, the state of Israel.

Writes Dr. Andrew Joyce in the Rudd article linked to above:

Of course, the offering of special protections to Jews by elites and the State has long historical precedent. The yellow badge identifying the Jew originated in medieval times (pictured right) as a way of making it easier for the King’s men to spot and protect Jews — the King’s usurers and tax collectors. Along with disarming the populace, special protection is one of the main reasons why Jews are strongly attracted to, and supportive of, the idea of strong central government.

Promoting the Holocaust is promoting special sympathy for Jews

Deborah Lipstadt, a professor of Jewish Studies, has become a major star on the “Holocaust” circuit due to the media promoting her, and the Hollywood movie “Denial” made about her high-profile trial defending herself from the much more famous David Irving. She gets very special treatment from the media despite (or maybe because of) her lack of scholarship, or ability to put forth a compelling argument for the official holocaust narrative. She conspicuously uses ad hominems and false comparisons to attack the doubter/revisionist community who are the only ones who call her out for it. This was made very clear in her TED Talk this spring.

Above, Deborah Lipstadt in Jerusalem this month. In a more recent interview, she continued in this same vein:

“We live in an age where truth is on the defensive […] we’re taught everything is open to debate. But that’s not the case. There are certain things that are true. There are indisputable facts— objective truths. The Earth is not flat. The climate is changing. Elvis is not alive ...”

She fears debate with much more capable revisionists because she is unable to delineate what are the “objective truths” and especially the “indisputable facts” of the holocaust.

Lipstadt even turned her name-calling on the White House, accusing it of “softcore Holocaust denial.”

"When Sean Spicer made that statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day [that omitted mention of Jews and anti-Semitism], I got a call within 15 minutes of it happening from The New York Times for comment, and then from the Atlantic to write about it. It’s happening now on a really regular basis. I’m very gratified by this because we all want to be heard beyond the echo chamber. It’s not that I didn’t have that access before, but that access has expanded."

On the Syrian refugee situation, she has no consistency.

"I think the US should let in more refugees. The country has greatly benefited from refugees. Anybody who ignores the fact that opposition to refugees coming to this country has possibly until the last 15 years included inherent anti-Semitism is blind. I also know that anybody who ignores the fact that ISIS et al will use this refugee situation to try to get people in is also problematic.

I think [German Chancellor] Merkel made a big mistake when she said two years ago, “We can let a million people in.” They just walked in. It was crazy."

On speaking out on “Truth and facts” – her only advice: “On Facebook, before you repost something you like, check if it's true. […] Show me the evidence, who says it?” But when those she labels “holocaust deniers” want to present her with evidence that has resulted from solid research, she refuses to look at or hear it because she doesn't like what they say. Her mind is already made up and no more input is allowed.

About engaging holocaust deniers in debate, she answers: “I don’t engage them because at the heart they are anti-Semites, but I engage what they say because I have to disprove it to others who might be influenced by it. […] in my trial we proved that what [David Irving] said was a load of falsehoods and lies. That’s a different kind of thing.”

No Deborah, you did not prove that. You are putting forth a falsehood—what you accuse others of doing. But you always get a pass from the media and in academic circles. In your entire career, you have disproved nothing of the work of holocaust revisionists. You can't name one thing, so you speak in generalities. At your trial, the judge only found that you did not libel Irving by calling him a “holocaust denier”. Whether the “Holocaust” itself is a fact or a lie was not determined. The judge did remark that he learned there was far less evidence for the holocaust than he had thought (assumed).

The history of the USHMM is a case in point

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum offers an example of Jewish special treatment that most Americans should be able to identify with. In the 1970's the Jewish/Israel Lobby used Elie Wiesel to convince US President Jimmy Carter to set up a commission to “investigate” the creation of a US memorial to the victims of the “Holocaust.” Why the citizens of the United States should so honor European holocaust victims has never been satisfactorily explained, but Jews have increasingly pointed out the failure of the Roosevelt administration to accept all the eastern European Jewish refugees who wanted to come here as a black mark of inhumanity (and antisemitism) against us.

As the commission met, the simple memorial expanded to a three-pronged affair: a national museum, an educational foundation, and a Committee on Conscience. Now here's where the “special treatment” really comes in. The US Congress voted unanimously in 1980 to establish everything that was asked, and even threw in almost 2 acres of land adjacent to the Washington Monument, between the White House and the Congressional building (three of the most iconic national monuments of the American people), for their Jewish museum. There is no doubt it was and is a totally Jewish project, to serve the interests of Jews alone, because every person on the original commission and on all future committees and commissions is/was a Jew. No Gentiles allowed in decision-making.

The Jews promised to raise the money needed for the building design and construction, artifact acquisition and exhibition creation, and indeed raised $190 million from their co-religionists without breaking a sweat. So our Congress turned over some of our most sacred soil in our nation's capitol to a clique of American Jews to do with howsoever they wanted – to create a monument to Jews, in a very Jewish architectural style, amidst America's most famous historical landmarks. Just think of the privilege inherent in that.

The Museum opened in 1993 with speeches by US President Bill Clinton, Israeli President Chaim Herzog, Museum Chairman Harvey Meyerhoff, and Elie Wiesel. Three Jews and one Gentile. The US Congress voted to allocate about $50 million a year to the Museum for operating expenses, although the museum raises almost twice that in private donations. The museum has never operated in the red—as of Sept 30, 2015, it had net assets of $436.1 million dollars, of which $319.1 million is classified as long-term investments.

This museum/memorial could have come into existence and operated without any financing by the US government, but its backers want it to be known as a “United States National” operation, supported by the American people. That is the whole point.

Is there another ethnic group in America that has or would receive the same kind of attention from our Washington politicians as have the Jews? The answer is no, definitely not, for a variety of reasons. At a time when cherished Confederate monuments are being taken down all over the southeastern United States, more and more Jewish holocaust 'museums' are going up in this country. The Civil War was the only major war to take place on US territory, while the entire “Holocaust” took place in Europe, where there are already monuments and museums to it galore.

Who controls the purse strings?

As indicated already, the Trump White House has been on a collision course with Jewish “special treatment” in several ways. It has been trying to change some of the financial priorities of government, and is wanting to cut some special projects such as the useless State Department Special Envoy for Anti-Semitism (which is possibly being phased out) and, more recently, a modest reduction in funding to the Holocaust Museum. In both cases, a howl went up.

The government contribution to the Holocaust Museum budget was increased last year by $3 million—from $54 million to $57 million. Trump's budget has cut that increase, bringing it back down to $54 million. Jewish and non-white members of Congress immediately sent a letter to the House Appropriations Committee requesting it ignore the President's proposal because the work of the museum is so important. Not that the museum can possibly need the money, but they just can't let it go without a fight. Can they put the good of the country as a whole first? Hell no. Their relationship to this country is in how well they can get it to serve them.

What is some of the “important work” the museum needs the money for? They are releasing an “Encyclopedia of Nazi Camps and Ghettos” (all of which are located in Europe, of course) The first two volumes are close to 4000 pages long! Our US museum aspires to be the preeminent Holocaust research vehicle in all the world. American Jews have to do it their way and do it in the name of the American people, who are then complicit in it.

Projects like the US Holocaust Museum and the State Dept. Office of the Special Envoy for Anti-Semitism (worldwide) are not only carried out for the stated reasons, but to keep Holocaust Remembrance and Antisemitism in the forefront of the public's attention. This strikes of “Jewish Rule,” does it not? Jewish-Americans exercising inordinate, or exorbitant, power and influence over the national agenda. From the media, to the movies, to government programs and boondoggles, Jews get an awful lot of what they want at the expense of the rest of us. How about we initiate a program similar to “Just say no.” Just say no to the Jews for a change. Stop “Special Treatment” for Jews. Treat Jews just like everyone else.

The funny thing is, Jews always said that's what they want. They say they have suffered so much over the years because of being seen as “the other,” as outsiders. Well, this was something they created for themselves, as I explained at the beginning of this article. It's time Jews become like everyone else, without their “special past” with which they manipulate others. They also do not get to be dual citizens with Israel. They must legally reject any Israel citizenship, or else forfeit their American citizenship.

If that's too tough for them, they don't deserve all they receive from the USA.

One senator who told it like it was

In 2004, a US senator who was retiring after his current term was up, Ernest “Fritz” Hollings of South Carolina, had the courage to write in an op-ed what “everyone knew” but feared to say, that President George W. Bush's policy in Iraq was “to secure Israel.” We went to war and we are still at war 13 years later for a country that has not offered up a single soldier in that effort. Why?

Several Zionist organizations, plus Jewish political figures, quickly denounced Hollings' remarks as “anti-Semitic.” He rose in the Senate on May 20 in his own defense, saying: “I don't apologize for this column. I want them to apologize to me for talking about anti-Semitism.” He said that "nobody is willing to stand up and say what is going on,” that members of Congress uncritically support Israel and its policies due to "the pressures that we get politically" … the pro-Israel lobby knows "how to make you tuck tail and run."

Hollings charged that Bush's motive in going to war for Israel's interests was to get Jewish support in reelection campaigns.

"President Bush came to office imbued with one thought: reelection. I say that advisedly. I have been up here with eight Presidents. We have had support of all eight Presidents. Yes, I supported the President on this Iraq resolution, but I was misled. There weren't any weapons, or any terrorism, or al-Qaida. This is the reason we went to war. He had one thought in mind, and that was reelection...

I can tell you no President takes office – I don't care whether it is a Republican or a Democrat – [but] that all of a sudden AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) will tell him exactly what the policy is ...

Getting rid of Saddam was not worth almost 800 dead GIs and over 3,500 maimed for life..." [figures at that time, in 2004] The entire thing is a mess. Don't give me 'support the troops, support the troops.' I have been with troops, about three years in combat [WWII], so don't tell me about troops. I have always supported the troops."

It is the same now with Syria—it's being fought for Israel too. But there is no Ernest Hollings in Congress willing to tell us that. Jewish influence has only gotten stronger in the meantime, but also more widely understood. The reason for this power over Congress and Presidents is what I started this article with—the ownership of the American Media, and to a lesser degree Hollywood and its celebrities. Equal to that is the Christian churches, that have completely succumbed to accepting and proclaiming the “special standing” of Jews and Israel.

That is why I believe the best approach is to call for an end to “special treatment for Jews” – an irrefutable case can be made for it. We can't change what has already been done, but we can prevent more of the same from taking place. When we see that Jews are asking for or receiving special treatment, we can speak right up and call it that … as loudly as we can. If enough patriots did it, it would be noticed. And if we pick the right issues – ones that would resonate most readily with the American people – it would be noticed and approved of by them. What would those issues be? Let's get some unity on this. Suggestions are welcome because there will be more to come.